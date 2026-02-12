60°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Thursday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
4:45a: Accident. Shoulder blocked in Baton Rouge on I 10 WB before Bluebonnet Blvd/Exit 162
Drew Brees set to ride in Krewe of Bacchus following induction into...
Gonzales Middle teacher, principal no longer employed after photo of student inside...
Qualifying period opens for candidates running for US Senate, Congress, multiple state...
Iberville Parish Sheriff: Mother, child killed after crash along Sidney Road in...
BRPD: Man arrested after posing as rideshare driver, raped woman and left...
Despite tough season, LSU football sends large number of players to NFL...
Southern men's basketball survives a thriller in SWAC play
LSU football profits increase by more than $14 million, Legislative Auditor's Office...
LSU softball sweeps opening weekend