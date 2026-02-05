35°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Thursday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
6:10a: Accident. Left lane blocked in Gonzales on I 10 EB between LA-30/Gonzales/St. Gabriel/Exit 177 and LA-44/Gonzales/Burnside/Exit 179; CLEARED
6:10a: Accident in Baton Rouge on Hooper Rd WB at Lansdowne Road
7:00a: Accident. Shoulder blocked in Denham Springs on I-12 WB between Juban Rd/LA 1026/Exit 12 and Range Ave/Hwy 3002/Denham Springs/Exit 10
