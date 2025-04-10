71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Thursday Commute

1 hour 32 minutes 9 seconds ago Thursday, April 10 2025 Apr 10, 2025 April 10, 2025 8:33 AM April 10, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Lauren Hawkins

Daily commute updates can be found here: 

Wreck in Jefferson on Airline at Antioch northbound leaving right lane blocked (8 a.m.)

Trending News

Wreck cleared on Walker Rd. NB/SB near Joe Mae after one person was airlifted (7:30 a.m.)

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days