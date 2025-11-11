TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Officials working crash blocking Siegen Lane at Perkins Road

Credit: Shayy Linton

ST. GEORGE - Officials are working a crash that is blocking Siegen Lane at Perkins Road, the St. George Fire Department said.

Fire crews are on scene and emergency officials said no one was taken to the hospital. Drivers are advised to avoid the area at this time.

No other information was immediately available.