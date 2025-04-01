76°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: New four-lane configuration at College Drive exit opens Sunday

BATON ROUGE - Beginning Sunday, drivers will see a new four-lane configuration at the end of the westbound College Drive exit ramp at the traffic signal.

DOTD says only new addition is the continuous flow lane that bypasses that traffic signal and goes straight to Corporate. The other three lanes have been there and will continue to operate as normal.

Project managers say this will be the permanent configuration for College Drive end of the exit ramp. New exit lanes from I-10 and I-12 are under construction and should be finished by May, depending upon weather and other factors.

