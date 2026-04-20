TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Monday Morning Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

5:40a: Debris in off ramp in Baton Rouge on I-110 NB off-ramp to Evangeline St/Exit 4; CLEARED

6:40a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on River Rd at L'Auberge Crossing Dr