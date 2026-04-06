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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Monday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
5:15a: Accident in Jefferson on Airline Hwy NB/SB at Stumberg Lane/Pecue Blvd; CLEARED
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7:10a: Accident in Millerville on O'Neal/ Central Throughway NB/SB at Centurion Avenue
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