46°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC Monday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
Trending News
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
5:50a: Accident. Left lane blocked in Livonia on US-190 WB before State Route 77/Maringuin Rd; CLEARED
7:15a: Accident in Zachary on Greenwell Spg Pt Hudson Road at Joor Road
7:1a: Accident in The Avenues on Scenic Hwy at Weller Ave
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge Capitol Center hosts monthly First Sunday Brunch
-
Woodcarving artist making masterpieces from buildings in the past
-
Volunteers, influencers team up to keep community fridge stocked amid SNAP uncertainty
-
Animeverse draws crowds from across the state
-
10th annual Cap City Beer Fest raises money for Companion Animal Alliance