TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Monday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
6:20a: Accident. Two left lanes blocked. in Capitol on I-110 SB at Capitol Access Rd/LA 3045/Exit 1E, stopped traffic back to LA 67/N 22nd St/ Memorial Stadium/Exit 2B
