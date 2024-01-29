TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Monday daily commute

This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

6:41 a.m.: All lanes are open on I-10 westbound before Dalrymple and at College Drive.

5:44 a.m.: The two right lanes are now open for thru traffic on I-10 westbound. The crash has been moved to the far left lane.

5:19 a.m.: Two lanes blocked on I-10 westbound at Dalrymple due to an accident. Traffic is stopped back to the split.