TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Monday daily commute

3 hours 35 minutes 32 seconds ago Monday, January 29 2024 Jan 29, 2024 January 29, 2024 5:21 AM January 29, 2024 in Team 2 Traffic
By: WBRZ Staff

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

-

6:41 a.m.: All lanes are open on I-10 westbound before Dalrymple and at College Drive. 

-

5:44 a.m.: The two right lanes are now open for thru traffic on I-10 westbound. The crash has been moved to the far left lane.

-

5:19 a.m.: Two lanes blocked on I-10 westbound at Dalrymple due to an accident. Traffic is stopped back to the split. 

