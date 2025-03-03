48°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Monday Commute
Daily commute updates can be found here:
Trending News
6:40 a.m.: The left lane is blocked on I-10 EB before the Sorrento exit due to an overturned 18-wheeler.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge doctor hosts Reading and Rhythm event to encourage literary skills...
-
Krewe Of The Friends Of The Oaks celebrates 40 years of tradition
-
Krewe of Comogo rolls through Plaquemine on Sunday
-
Driver extricated after early morning crash in Central
-
WBR fire officials working a fire at multi-family duplex building in Addis