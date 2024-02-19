54°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Monday Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
6:50am:Flipped car on I-10 @ Bluebonnet with 3 lanes blocked
CLEARED
9:30am: Airline Hwy SB between Evangeline St and Prescott Road Closed due to wreck
