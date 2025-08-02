81°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Left lane of Highway 90 by Centerville reopened after two-vehicle crash

Saturday, August 02 2025
By: Adam Burruss

CENTERVILLE - The road was reopened after deputies shut down the left lane of U.S. Highway 90 following a two-vehicle crash in the Ricohoc area earlier Saturday.

No other information is available.

