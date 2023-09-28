TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Interstate reopened after fire on Atchafalaya Basin bridge led to closure

ATCHAFALAYA BASIN BRIDGE - The interstate reopened Thursday evening after a vehicle engulfed in flames on I-10 westbound before Whiskey Bay stalled traffic for miles Thursday afternoon. By nightfall, officials told WBRZ the backup had reached 12 miles.

LSP also posted a traffic advisory:

The vehicle fire closed the bridge on the westbound side during the afternoon rush hour.

Video showed an intense fire along the right side of the elevated interstate. Drivers are advised to take an alternate route until the situation is cleared.

No timeframe was given for the road to reopen.