TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-12 westbound back open after jackknifed semi-trailer blocked traffic in Walker

Wednesday, February 25 2026 1:35 PM
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WALKER — I-12 westbound is back open after a jackknifed semi-trailer blocked all lanes of traffic near Juban Road. 

The blockage was first reported around 12:24 p.m. and initially blocked the two left lanes of traffic. However, by 1 p.m., the entire roadway was blocked.

Around 2:55 p.m., the road re-opened.

