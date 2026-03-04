71°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-12 WB near Essen Lane reopens after crash; congestion approaching Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE — Three lanes of westbound traffic on I-12 are closed near Essen Lane due to a crash.
The crash was first reported around 5:36 a.m. Emergency response vehicles responded to the scene following the crash.
By 7 a.m., the roadway had reopened.
Traffic was congested past Airline Highway.
Trending News
Officials said no injuries were reported.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
US Military carries out 1st land operation against cartels in Ecuador
-
Pentagon releases names of troops killed in drone strike in Kuwait
-
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: 3 lanes closed on I-12 WB near Essen Lane...
-
BLDG 5 expanding with new location on Jefferson Highway
-
Walker man sentenced to 75 years in prison for distributing meth, charged...
Sports Video
-
In second season, Prairieville girls basketball on cusp of history
-
LSU bats still quiet as Tigers win against Dartmouth
-
Chio scores third straight 10.0 on beam to help LSU win Podium...
-
LSU men's basketball fails to win second straight SEC game
-
Jay Johnson earns 200th win with Tigers in LSU victory against Northeastern