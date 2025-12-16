58°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-110 southbound blocked near North Street after truck spills load
BATON ROUGE — Southbound lanes of I-110 are blocked between North 9th Street and North Street after a truck's load spilled across the interstate.
The blockage, first reported around 9:30 a.m., caused traffic to be backed up to around Fuqua Street.
