87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-110 South near Chippewa Street re-opened after crash

3 hours 8 minutes 25 seconds ago Wednesday, June 18 2025 Jun 18, 2025 June 18, 2025 2:46 PM June 18, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - I-110 southbound near Chippewa Street has since been re-opened following a Wednesday afternoon crash.

Images of the scene showed an overturned vehicle on the roadway. Officials took one person to the hospital in stable condition.

Trending News

Congestion reached Evangeline Street. Drivers should expect delays.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days