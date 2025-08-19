93°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-110 at Chippewa exit ramp blocked by stalled vehicle
BATON ROUGE - The exit ramp from I-110 North to Chippewa Street exit is blocked due to a stalled vehicle.
According to DoTD, the vehicle stalled out around 1:20 p.m.
No more information about the crash has been released.
