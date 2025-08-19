93°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-110 at Chippewa exit ramp blocked by stalled vehicle

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The exit ramp from I-110 North to Chippewa Street exit is blocked due to a stalled vehicle. 

According to DoTD, the vehicle stalled out around 1:20 p.m. 

No more information about the crash has been released. 

