TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-10 westbound near Lobdell Highway reopens after crash involving truck, flatbed trailer

PORT ALLEN — I-10 westbound was closed Friday morning after a crash involving a truck and a flatbed trailer.

According to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the crash just west of Lobdell Highway happened around 5:19 a.m. By 6:20 a.m., the crash had been cleared and the roadway reopened.

The crash blocked both westbound lanes of travel while deputies responded to the scene.