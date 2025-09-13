TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-10 in Ascension Parish near Sorrento exit closed due to crash involving fire truck

SORRENTO - A crash involving a fire truck resulted in I-10 eastbound and westbound lanes being closed, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said.

The crash happened at mile marker 185 between the Sorrento exit and Airline Highway exit. No injuries were reported.

Drivers should expect delays in this area.