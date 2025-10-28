61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-10/12 near the split reopens after an accident

1 hour 35 minutes 10 seconds ago Tuesday, October 28 2025 Oct 28, 2025 October 28, 2025 7:20 AM October 28, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Abigail Whitam

BATON ROUGE - The right lane of I-12 WB was blocked due to a multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning.

By 7:33 a.m., the road had fully reopened after about 15 minutes of being closed.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days