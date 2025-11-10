44°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Highland Road at Terrace Avenue blocked after crash involving school bus
BATON ROUGE — Part of Highland Road was blocked at Terrace Avenue on Monday morning after a traffic incident involving a school bus.
The right lane of the road was blocked after the crash around 6:30 a.m.
Officials told WBRZ that no injuries were reported on the bus.
WBRZ has asked officials for more information.
