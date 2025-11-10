44°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Highland Road at Terrace Avenue blocked after crash involving school bus

Monday, November 10 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Part of Highland Road was blocked at Terrace Avenue on Monday morning after a traffic incident involving a school bus. 

The right lane of the road was blocked after the crash around 6:30 a.m. 

Officials told WBRZ that no injuries were reported on the bus.

WBRZ has asked officials for more information. 

