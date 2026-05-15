TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Friday Morning Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The Plaquemine ferry is out of service due to mechanical problems

5:20a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Joor Rd at Denham Rd; CLEARED

6:30a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Sherwood Forest Blvd at I 12; CLEARED

7:35a: Disabled vehicle. Left lane blocked in Denham Springs on S. Range Ave SB at Rushing Road West/East