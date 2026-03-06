79°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Friday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
Trending News
7a: Accident in Scotlandville on Monte Sano Avenue at Pembroke Street
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Facility involving carbon management startups to operate at former Tin Roof Brewery...
-
State education officials tout report citing Louisiana as national standard for how...
-
Livingston Parish Ochsner facility temporarily closes after car hits building
-
LSU has 15 former players on preliminary rosters for 2026 MLB Spring...
-
Flau'Jae Johnson debuts signature sneakers ahead of SEC Tournament
Sports Video
-
LSU has 15 former players on preliminary rosters for 2026 MLB Spring...
-
Flau'Jae Johnson debuts signature sneakers ahead of SEC Tournament
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan becomes free agent for first time since 2011 NFL...
-
Area girl's basketball teams fight for a spot in the state championship...
-
Mistakes plague LSU baseball in loss to UL-Lafayette