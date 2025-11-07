67°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Friday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
6:15a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on O'Neal Ln at Commercial Avenue; CLEARED
6:30a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Bluebonnet Blvd at Nicholson Dr
6:30a: Disabled vehicle in East Baton Rouge on Coursey Blvd at S Sherwood Forest Blvd; CLEARED
7:15a: Accident in Port Allen on Hwy 1 NB at N Line Rd
