TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: All lanes reopen on I-12 West at Airline after 18-wheeler crash

BATON ROUGE — I-12 Westbound was shut down at Airline Highway due to a crash involving an 18-wheeler around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Congestion reached Millerville Road. The Baton Rouge Fire Department also said Hazmat units were dispatched to the crash to deal with "fuel on the road."

All lanes were reopened around 5:30 p.m.