TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: At least one dead after vehicle overturned on I-10 Eastbound west of Lobdell Highway

PORT ALLEN - At least one person died after a vehicle overturned on I-10 Eastbound near Lobdell Highway, officials confirmed.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said around 5:48 p.m. that the overturned vehicle is in the center median. State Police officials confirmed at least one fatality.

Drivers in the area should expect delays. As of 7:45 p.m., one lane opened.