72°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: All lanes of I-10 EB open after crash past La. 641
GARYVILLE — All lanes of eastbound traffic on Interstate 10 are open after an accident near the Ascension and St. James parish line shut the roadway down for over an hour Monday afternoon.
The crash just past La. 641 was first reported around 2:22 p.m. and the roadway was reopened by 3:33 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: Love Impact Coalition putting on healthcare clinic
-
LSU adapting motor skills app to meet needs of autistic children
-
'Duck Dynasty' star Phil Robertson dies Sunday, family says
-
New Roads officials urge water safety on Memorial Day
-
Officials urge boating safety ahead of Memorial Day on the Diversion Canal
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball set to host regional play at Alex Box Stadium
-
LSU baseball advances to SEC Tournament semifinals after beating Texas A&M 4-3
-
LSU baseball falls to Ole Miss 2-0 in SEC Tournament semifinals
-
Rattler makes offseason improvements
-
LSU baseball travels to Hoover for SEC Tournament