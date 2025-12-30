38°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: All lanes back open after vehicle fire on Airline Highway, Old Hammond Highway

4 hours 18 minutes 34 seconds ago Tuesday, December 30 2025 Dec 30, 2025 December 30, 2025 5:43 PM December 30, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Airline Highway at Old Hammond Highway is back open after a vehicle fire, officials told WBRZ.

Trending News

The crash happened around 5:40 p.m. No other information is available at this time.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days