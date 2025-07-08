90°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: All eastbound lanes of I-10 re-opened near Mall of Louisiana exit after vehicle fire
BATON ROUGE — All eastbound lanes of I-10 were closed near the Mall of Louisiana exit due to a vehicle fire on Tuesday.
Congestion from the blockage between the Mall exit and Bluebonnet Boulevard approached the I-10/I-12 split.
St. George Fire officials said that, by 2:45 p.m., the fire was "under control."
As of 3:25 p.m., the road had reopened.
