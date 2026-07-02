Ahead of Independence Day, find out where fireworks are allowed, prohibited in Capital area

BATON ROUGE — As Independence Day weekend approaches and Louisiana residents prepare to celebrate, it's important to know where you can and cannot shoot off fireworks in the Capital region.

Here are the fireworks regulations in parishes across the Capital area:

Ascension Parish:

Fireworks are allowed in the unincorporated areas of the parish but prohibited in the city limits of Gonzales, Donaldsonville, and Sorrento.

East Baton Rouge Parish:

Fireworks are prohibited in the entire parish.

East Feliciana Parish:

There are no fireworks restrictions in the parish.

Iberville Parish:

Residents of Iberville Parish are allowed to shoot fireworks anywhere in the parish with minimal restrictions. The sheriff's office says fireworks should stop around 10:30 p.m.

West Baton Rouge Parish:

The use of fireworks is legal within the unincorporated areas of West Baton Rouge. The Town of Brusly allows use from July 3 from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. and July 4 from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. The Town of Addis allows fireworks from July 3 to July 5. However, in the City of Port Allen, fireworks are prohibited.

West Feliciana Parish:

Fireworks are allowed in unincorporated West Feliciana Parish; however, they are prohibited within city limits. West Feliciana residents are encouraged to go outside city limits if they wish to shoot fireworks.

WBRZ will update this story as we learn more about firework restrictions in the Capital area.