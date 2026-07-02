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FDA upgrades recall for several Zapp's chips varieties to more severe status due to risk of Salmonella
BATON ROUGE — An FDA recall of multiple flavors of Zapp's chips and Dirty South potato chips has been upgraded to the most severe recall category due to the potential presence of Salmonella.
Earlier in the year, the FDA asked consumers not to eat and discard Zapp's Bayou Blackened Ranch, Salt and Vinegar and Big Cheezy chips, with Dirty South Sour Cream and Onion, Maui Onion and Salt and Vinegar potato chips also affected. Around 600,000 bags are affected.
Now, the FDA has increased the warning to a Class I, which they classify as having a "reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death."
The chips, which are made by Utz, and the FDA said that seasoning containing dry milk powder, supplied by a third party, may contain Salmonella.
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All of the impacted chips have best-by dates between July 27 and Aug. 31.
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