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16-year-old arrested after another teen is hospitalized with critical gunshot wound in Gonzales
GONZALES — A 16-year-old has been arrested after another teen was found shot in the abdomen along Midland Drive in Gonzales.
According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the two teens were playing video games when, around 4:58 p.m., they began handling a gun. The gun then went off, striking the younger teen, 14, in the abdomen.
The 14-year-old was hospitalized in critical condition and the 16-year-old was arrested and booked into the St. Bernard Parish Juvenile Detention Center on one count each of negligent injuring, obstruction of justice, illegal use of a weapon and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.
The shooting is still under investigation and further charges may be pending, officials added.
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