67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: 18-wheeler carrying large pipe loses load on Hwy 42

2 hours 1 minute 54 seconds ago Monday, October 13 2025 Oct 13, 2025 October 13, 2025 6:38 PM October 13, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

FRENCH SETTLEMENT - An 18-wheeler carrying a large pipe lost its load on Hwy 42 about 200 feet before Hwy 16 across from the Moonlight and Best Stop, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Monday evening. 

As of around 6:30 p.m., traffic was being rerouted through a parking lot to Hwy 42, and Hwy 16 was clear.

Trending News

LPSO said drivers traveling on Hwy. 42 should expect delays.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days