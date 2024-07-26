Teacher unions in EBR cancel planned sickout after superintendent decision

BATON ROUGE - Two teachers unions that were planning a sickout on the first day of school to protest Adam Smith's removal from the superintendent ballot have canceled those plans.

The sickout was initially planned as a way to push for interim superintendent Adam Smith to be properly appointed to the position and as a method of protest after his name was pulled from the ballot.

However, after Metro Council member LaMont Cole was unanimously selected to serve as the new superintendent with Smith serving as his deputy, union leaders have called off those plans.

Union leaders Valencea Johnson and Angela Reams Brown say while they are disappointed with Smith's decision to pull his name, they will respect his decision and his support of Cole.