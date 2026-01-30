42°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office looking for runaway 16-year-old last seen in Ponchatoula

Friday, January 30 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PONCHATOULA — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for a runaway 16-year-old last seen in Ponchatoula.

Lyric Turner, 16, was last seen on Wednesday, Jan. 28, in the Live Oak Lane area in Ponchatoula. She is believed to possibly be in the Loranger area. She is described as a black female, around five feet four inches tall and weighing 140 pounds.

If anyone has any information on Turner's whereabouts, you should contact the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Juvenile Division at 985-902-2031.

