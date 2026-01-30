42°
Latest Weather Blog
Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office looking for runaway 16-year-old last seen in Ponchatoula
PONCHATOULA — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for a runaway 16-year-old last seen in Ponchatoula.
Lyric Turner, 16, was last seen on Wednesday, Jan. 28, in the Live Oak Lane area in Ponchatoula. She is believed to possibly be in the Loranger area. She is described as a black female, around five feet four inches tall and weighing 140 pounds.
Trending News
If anyone has any information on Turner's whereabouts, you should contact the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Juvenile Division at 985-902-2031.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Dilapidated building turns into a community hub, serving fresh produce to Napoleonville
-
Scammer convinces woman to buy several iPhones, cell provider responds to 2OYS
-
Cold weather isn't cooling down Mardi Gras in Denham Springs
-
BRPD hosts pastalaya fundraiser to support captain's wife battling brain cancer
-
Multiple people arrested following check fraud investigation, several others wanted
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball's second half surge leads to sixth straight win
-
LSU baseball unveils new 'Intimidator' billboard at Alex Box Stadium commemorating 8th...
-
LSU basketball bullied by MSU Bulldogs
-
Frank Pitts, Southern University graduate who played in first Super Bowl, dies...
-
LSU head coach Lane Kiffin to lead Krewe of Endymion as co-Grand...