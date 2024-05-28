Tangipahoa Parish residents concerned after inmate escapes; 2 still on the run

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - In the last four days, four inmates have escaped Tangipahoa Parish Jail. So far, only two inmates have been caught and the other two remain at large.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Avery Guidry and Trayvon Johnson escaped from the jail Saturday and were captured Monday. Both men were arrested in 2022 with Omarion Hoofkin in a home invasion killing.

The trio is accused of forcing their way into the Hammond home of Donte Perry, who was shot and killed during the invasion. WBRZ previously reported that Perry's 12-year-old daughter was shot repeatedly and the attackers put a gun to the head of Perry's 7-year-old son and pulled the trigger. The gun misfired and the boy was not hurt.

Hookfin, Johnson and Guidry pleaded not guilty to the crime and were awaiting trial while being held in the jail.

Jamarcus Cyprian, who also escaped over the weekend, pleaded no contest earlier this year to armed robbery and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He and a 15-year-old robbed two other teens of a gun. Cyprian was being held in the parish jail while doing state time.

Hookfin and Cyprian remain on the run as both are believed to have escaped Sunday. As both of them have yet to be caught.

Residents like Ashley Whittington are concerned for the safety of their kids with a convicted robber and accused killer on the loose.

"If anyone knows the whereabouts of these individuals turn them in. We got kids out it's summertime, and we don't want nothing else to happen to our world. We got enough people dying now," Whittington said.

One of the biggest concerns Ashley has is how are inmates able to escape the fences.

"The fact that they can easily escape, because of the wiring and everything. You wouldn't think they would actually be able to get through it without being cut," she said. "I don't know if they need more security or set up more stations."

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the escapees can call 911.