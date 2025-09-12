91°
Tangipahoa Parish placed under burn ban Friday afternoon
AMITE — Tangipahoa Parish is under a burn ban effective immediately due to dry conditions in the area, according to the Hammond Fire Department.
The Tangipahoa Parish President, Robby Miller, announced the parish-wide burn ban on Friday afternoon. The ban will be in effect until further notice.
