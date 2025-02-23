47°
Tangipahoa deputies looking for pair of thieves who stole $3K worth of prepaid gift cards
HAMMOND - Tangipahoa Parish deputies are searching for a pair of thieves who stolen nearly $3,000 worth of prepaid gift cards from a Hammond Dollar General.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said a man and a woman went into the Dollar General on Airport Road and intentionally distracted the clerk, who did not realize the transaction declined until a manager caught the mistake at the end of the shift.
Deputies said the thieves tried to pull the same tricks at a store on Pumpkin Center Road and were unsuccessful.
Anyone with information can call (985) 345-6150.
