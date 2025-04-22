Tangipahoa deputies assist State Police, other agencies in raid along Highway 51 in Tickfaw

TICKFAW — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office and Louisiana State Police executed a warrant along U.S. 51 on Tuesday morning.

"The activity is focused further onto the property in the 51000 block and not considered a danger to neighboring properties or any highway traffic," a TPSO spokesperson said, noting that State Police are leading the investigation.

The scene near Baham Lane has since cleared. State Police said "there are no further updates" about the investigation, but a spokesperson said that the raid involved a barricaded suspect.

"We are unable to provide additional information regarding the ongoing investigation," troopers said.