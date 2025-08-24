'Take the time to document it:' Attorney advises Tangipahoa residents following Roseland explosion

BATON ROUGE - Attorneys in the capital region are urging those impacted by Friday's explosion in Roseland to document damages as the fallout continues.

WBRZ spoke to Misti Bryant, managing attorney at Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys. She said their office has already received calls from people in Tangipahoa Parish concerned about property damage.

"Seek representation as soon as you can. Most of the calls we've received so far have been related to property damage concerns. I would say if you are having any property-related concerns, document it, take photographs," Bryant said.

She also says the time for documenting could last days, possibly weeks.

"As long as you are seeing aftereffects, you should be documenting aftereffects. What we don't know is: will there be exposure issues related to livestock? Related to drinking water? Related even to your health? So, if you are experiencing something that you think may be related, I would say absolutely take the time to document it," she said.