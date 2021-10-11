Tackling woes, issues with defense continue to plague LSU in loss to Kentucky

Number 16 Kentucky was billed as a team that doesn't do alot of things well but everything just good enough. Saturday night against LSU, the Wildcats looked primed for the big stage in a 42-21 win that featured the Wildcats racking up 330 yards on the ground.

Kentucky moved to a perfect 6-0 on the year.

"It freaking sucks I know that," a visibly frustrated Max Johnson said after the game. Johnson was 22-of-38 passing for 261 yards with a touchdown. Kayshon Boutte led LSU with eight catches and 73 yards, while Malik Nabers scored his first touchdown as a Tiger and had three catches for 66 yards.

Boutte had to be carted in the 4th quarter with an apparent right foot injury. Ed Orgeron said in the postgame press conference he did not know the severity of the injury.

While Johnson struggled to find a rhythm to the Tiger offense, Kentucky junior quarterback Will Levis was surgical in his assault of the LSU defense. He was responsible for five touchdowns, leading the Wildcats to victory. He was 14-of-17 passing for 145 yards with three touchdown passes, while rushing 10 times for 64 yards with two scores.

LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price set a career high with 147 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries, becoming the 51st Tiger to surpass 1,000 in his career.

LSU amassed 408 yards of total offense to Kentucky’s 475.

LSU (3-3, 1-2 SEC) returns to action at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 16, when Florida visits Tiger Stadium. The game will be televised by either CBS or ESPN.