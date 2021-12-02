64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sylvias Health Minute-Breast Cancer

1 hour 26 minutes 8 seconds ago Thursday, December 02 2021 Dec 2, 2021 December 02, 2021 4:50 PM December 02, 2021 in Sylvia's Health Minute

Breast Cancer isn’t just genetic, in fact 85% of women diagnosed with Breast Cancer have no family history.  Dr. Everett Bonner, surgical breast oncologist, discusses the importance of getting annual mammograms early to increase chances of survival. 

Dr. Bonner leads the High-Risk Breast Clinic at Baton Rouge Generals Mid City campus, providing specialized care to women at risk for developing breast disease and who are underinsured or uninsured.

Trending News

To schedule your mammogram at the Baton Rouge General: https://www.brgeneral.org/medical-services/radiology-imaging/mammography/

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days