Sylvias Health Minute-Breast Cancer
Breast Cancer isn’t just genetic, in fact 85% of women diagnosed with Breast Cancer have no family history. Dr. Everett Bonner, surgical breast oncologist, discusses the importance of getting annual mammograms early to increase chances of survival.
Dr. Bonner leads the High-Risk Breast Clinic at Baton Rouge Generals Mid City campus, providing specialized care to women at risk for developing breast disease and who are underinsured or uninsured.
To schedule your mammogram at the Baton Rouge General: https://www.brgeneral.org/medical-services/radiology-imaging/mammography/
