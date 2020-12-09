73°
Sylvia's Toys for Christmas: Donation drive-thru being held Dec. 14

BATON ROUGE - Those looking to give toys to less fortunate children in the capital area this Christmas will have their chance to drop off donations next week.

On Monday, Dec. 14, Essential Credit Union will host a drive-thru donation drive at 2370 Towne Center Blvd. Toys gathered for Sylvia's Toys for Christmas will be donated to St. Vincent de Paul.

The drive-thru event will last from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Toys can also be dropped off at other Essential branches in the area.

You can find more details here

You can also donate to the cause online by clicking here.

