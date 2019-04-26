Swimming in sunshine this weekend

We can let our guard down on weather with a beautiful last weekend of April ahead. In fact, rain is off the forecast board for quite a while!

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Your Friday will begin a stretch of simply awesome late April weather. Mainly sunny skies will carry through the day with high temperatures topping out near normal in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Overnight will be clear with low temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

Up Next: A beautiful weekend is ahead and outdoor events such as BREC's Pets and Paddling to benefit Friends of the Animals Baton Rouge should be excited! Sunny skies and slightly above average temperatures will remain for the weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Some humidity may creep into the region by early next week, though a dry forecast is maintained through Tuesday.

Storm Reports: National Weather Service storm survey crews will be examining damage in Ascension and St. James Parishes where multiple trees and powerlines were downed during Thursday’s storms. This occurred near the Sunshine Bridge and in the Burnside area. There were also many large trees blown over in Jefferson and Orleans Parishes.

THE EXPLANATION:

An upper level trough will linger over the region on Friday allowing enough instability for some clouds and isolated showers to possibly develop east of I-55. A clear, mild weekend will follow, but it will not be as cool behind this latest front as the last one. A mid-level ridge will pass over the area Sunday through Monday maintaining a dry, seasonably warm stretch of weather. As onshore flow slowly takes over early next week, dew point temperatures will be on the rise and some humidity will be felt. This will also cause low temperatures to stop in the mid to upper 60s. Afternoon highs should remain in the mid 80s. The next shot at showers and thunderstorms appears to come late Wednesday or Thursday as a weakening cold front drifts into the region from north to south.

--Josh

