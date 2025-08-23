77°
Sweet Baton Rouge tailgate held at Perkins Rowe Saturday

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Sweet Baton Rouge held their seventh annual tailgate at Perkins Rowe Saturday afternoon.

The event included locally made apparel and accessories, as well as a jambalaya cook off. Proceeds from the jambalaya benefitted The Petey's Scholarship, which "aims to empower deserving students facing academic and financial challenges."

