87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

SUV drives through Chicago-area mall, crashes into store

1 hour 26 minutes 28 seconds ago Friday, September 20 2019 Sep 20, 2019 September 20, 2019 3:49 PM September 20, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) - Police have arrested a man who drove through the corridors of a suburban Chicago mall before crashing into a clothing store.
  
Video posted on TV station WGN's website shows the black Chevy Trailblazer driving through the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg at around 2:30 p.m. on Friday. People can be seen running in one shaky clip, but there were no immediate reports that anyone had been struck by the SUV.
  
Witness Lateef Farooqui told CBS 2 that he was on the second floor of the mall when he saw the vehicle driving through the mall "like you would a shopping cart." He says the SUV drove over a kiosk and then struck a Forever 21 before the driver jumped out and was captured by police.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days