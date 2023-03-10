70°
Latest Weather Blog
SUV caught on concrete barrier after tumbling down slope along I-110
BATON ROUGE - An SUV went over a guard rail and tumbled down a grassy slope along I-110 before getting caught on a concrete barrier Friday afternoon.
The crash was first reported around 1:30 p.m. on I-110 North at the Chippewa Street exit. Early reports suggested the vehicle flipped over before it ended up hanging off the side of the interstate, just over the exit ramp.
It appeared the SUV had also torn down a street lamp as it rolled down the side of the interstate.
Sources said at least one person was taken to a hospital, but it's unclear exactly how many people were hurt and how severe their injuries were.
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Historic Baton Rouge restaurant up for sale; owner looking for buyer who...
-
ABC Board introduces harsher penalties for underage drinking, hope it will help...
-
No solution in sight weeks after critical error discovered on new LA...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: Conference Tournaments
-
Woman reunited with missing dog after more than 100 days apart
Sports Video
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: Conference Tournaments
-
St. John's big inning hands Southeastern second straight loss
-
Coach Kim Mulkey talks LSU's record-tying season
-
Liam Dunn throws first pitch at Brusly game, honoring memory of sister...
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title