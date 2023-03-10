SUV caught on concrete barrier after tumbling down slope along I-110

BATON ROUGE - An SUV went over a guard rail and tumbled down a grassy slope along I-110 before getting caught on a concrete barrier Friday afternoon.

The crash was first reported around 1:30 p.m. on I-110 North at the Chippewa Street exit. Early reports suggested the vehicle flipped over before it ended up hanging off the side of the interstate, just over the exit ramp.

It appeared the SUV had also torn down a street lamp as it rolled down the side of the interstate.

Sources said at least one person was taken to a hospital, but it's unclear exactly how many people were hurt and how severe their injuries were.

This is a developing story.