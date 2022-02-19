Suspects wanted in string of vehicle burglaries throughout Hammond

HAMMOND - Deputies are investigating a string of vehicle burglaries that struck several Hammond neighborhoods earlier this week.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office reports that these burglaries happened on Wednesday and Thursday throughout the Hammond area.

On Wednesday, deputies say two vehicles were burglarized on Happywoods Road.

Deputies say surveillance video showed a female getting out of a small, dark-colored sedan before breaking into two vehicles. The suspect is seen stealing multiple items before leaving the scene in the sedan, according to detectives.

Several other car burglaries were reported Wednesday near Avila Drive. The sheriff's office has released surveillance footage of the suspect's vehicle from the time of the thefts.

On Thursday, another series of burglaries happened in the Vineyard Trace area. Security footage shows a female suspect breaking into a pickup truck, deputies say.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the individuals who committed these crimes.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should contact Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa at 1-800-554-5245 or detectives at 985-902-2036.